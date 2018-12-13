The Canadian flag is seen in front of the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on October 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Senate delays start of sittings in new home, delaying start of broadcasts

The Senate and House of Commons are moving into temporary homes for the next decade as a result of long-planned and badly needed renovations to the Centre Block.

A design deficiency in the temporary home of the Senate chamber over the next decade is delaying when cameras will finally start broadcasting proceedings in the upper chamber.

The Senate’s internal-economy committee made the decision this morning to delay sittings in the interim Senate chamber until Feb. 19, and pushed back video broadcasts no later than March 1.

In a statement, the committee says work is underway to close a ceiling gap in the temporary chamber that was causing “disruptive noise levels” so bad that they would affect operations, including broadcasts.

Years of efforts to broadcast proceedings from the chamber have previously been stymied by traditionalists who feared debate would degenerate if senators knew they were on camera — even though Senate committees have been broadcast for years.

An official hand over of the temporary Senate building is scheduled for this morning.

The Senate and House of Commons are moving into temporary homes for the next decade as a result of long-planned and badly needed renovations to the Centre Block.

Read more: Trudeau names four new senators, filling every seat in the Senate

Read more: Senate passes back-to-work bill, putting end to rotating postal strikes

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘People talk about deep sadness:’ Scientists study climate change grief
Next story
Man caught on camera allegedly trying to defraud ICBC

Just Posted

Natalie Wilkie takes fourth at Para Nordic World Championships in Finland

Salmon Arm Paralympian finishes with top time among Team Canada’s women’s skiers

Snowbike event makes move for Salmon Arm

Effort underway to hold weekend snowbike event at fairgrounds in February

UPDATED: Absolute discharge for mischief charge against Sagmoen

Trial starts at 9:30 a.m. in Vernon Law Courts

Avalanche control scheduled today on Highway 1 east and west of Revelstoke

Avalanche control work is scheduled today for two different locations along Highway… Continue reading

Slaughterhouse in Salmon Arm site of another protest by activists

Incident at meat processing plant under investigation by Salmon Arm RCMP

Omar Khadr wants changes to bail conditions

‘My life is held in suspension’, says the former Guantanamo Bay detainee

Lions announce seven members of coaching staff not coming back for 2019

The operational moves come two days after the Lions announced DeVone Claybrooks as the team’s new head coach

Missing man last seen in Shuswap

Red Deer RCMP would like public’s help locating elderly man with dementia last observed in Sicamous

$12K awarded to atheist family who oppose Christmas, Hanukkah in B.C. classroom

Gary Mangel,May Yasue said holidays, Remembrance Day and Valentine’s Day not appropriate in preschool

Chase Heat get one point out of weekend action

The Heat were tied with Osoyoos at the end of regulation before losing in overtime

Aboriginal poet faces backlash for calling out NHL-themed totem poles

Rebecca Thomas says she received backlash for asking a drugstore chain to remove NHL merchandise

No plans yet for free WiFi on BC Transit buses

BC Transit says they are monitoring the roll-out of free WiFi on Translink vehicles

Some Kotex tampons recalled in Canada and U.S.

In some cases, tampon users sought medical attention “to remove tampon pieces left in the body.”

Sex-assault squad investigated eight incidents at Toronto all-boys’ school

The interim president of a Roman Catholic all-boys school rocked by student-on-student abuse allegations said the football program was cancelled for next year.

Most Read