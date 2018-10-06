Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Tom Williams/Pool Image via AP)

Senate OKs Kavanaugh to Supreme Court

The Associated Press reported Saturday that the Senate voted 50 to 48 in favour.

Brett Kavanaugh has been confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

U.S. President Donald Trump applauded Senate members for the move that grants his nominee a lifetime job.

“Later today, I will sign his Commission of Appointment, and he will be officially sworn in. Very exciting!” he tweeted.

Kavanaugh was accused of sexually assaulting women three decades ago, all of which he denied.

More to come.

