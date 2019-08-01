Police are looking for witnesses to a robbery that took place in the parking lot on Vees Drive in Penticton on July 31 around 2 p.m. (file photo)

Senior allegedly robbed in parking lot of South Okanagan casino

Police say suspect is a South Asian female with a heavy build, wearing a dark yellow tank top

Penticton police are looking for possible witnesses to a robbery that took place in the parking lot on Vees Drive in Penticton on Wednesday afternoon.

On July 31 at 2:30 p.m., a woman at the Cascades Casino in Penticton called 911 to report she had just been robbed.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Man arrested for alleged assault offences in the South Okanagan

At around 2 p.m., the elderly female victim was walking in the parking lot next to the Cascades Casino, when a silver coloured SUV, with a female in the back seat, a male driver and two children, drove up beside her.

According to the RCMP report, the female passenger asked the victim for money, as she said she needed it to feed her children. The victim and the female spoke at length and the victim gave her some money.

The female suspect then asked for more, at which time, the suspect female grabbed the victim’s rings from the victim’s fingers and then ripped off her necklace. The suspect then handed the victim a Ziploc bag containing fake gold pieces.

The victim was not physically harmed and was able to provide a detailed statement.

Penticton RCMP describe the suspect as a South Asian female with a South Asian accent, heavy build, dark skin and wearing a dark yellow tank top in the release.

The vehicle is a new model Hyundai Santa Fe SUV with what is believed to be an Alberta licence plate.

If anyone witnessed the incident, they are encouraged to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. They can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

