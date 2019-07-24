Senior City of Salmon Arm staff to share administrator chair

Deputy chief administative officer duties rotate among staff until 2022

Senior City of Salmon Arm staff will be taking turns sitting in the administrator’s chair.

On Wednesday, July 24, the city announced four appointments to the position of deputy chief administrative officer (CAO). They include Erin Jackson, director of corporate services, who will also be acting deputy chief administrative officer (DCAO) for the period of Aug. 1, 2019 to May 31, 2020; Rob Niewenhuizen, director of engineering and public works, who will be the DCAO from June 1, 2020 to March 15, 2021; Kevin Pearson, director of development services, from March 16, 2021 to Dec. 31, 2021; and Chelsea Van de Cappelle, the city’s chief financial officer, from Jan. 1, 2022 to Oct. 14, 2022.

The role of DCAO was previously served by former chief financial officer Monica Dalziel, who would fill in for the CAO when needed.

“So what we decided to do was give everybody the opportunity to have a turn should the CAO be away, to take on that responsibility…,” explained Mayor Alan Harrison. “I think it’s a good way to do it, to spread it out between the four so all four can broaden their horizons a little bit and understand even more. That’s the thought around it.”

I think it is a learning opportunity for each of them. Of course, each are senior management… in specific roles there, so I think it is an opportunity to learn and expand what they know already. I only see it being a positive for both the city and the individual.”

In a release from the city, city CAO Carl Bannister said, ““I look forward to working alongside Erin, Rob, Kevin and Chelsea as they bring their own unique set of skills to this position and build capacity within the organization.”

