Senior crashes car into Vernon business

Driver suffers minor injuries after SUV driven into Canadian Tire

An SUV crashed into Canadian Tire Wednesday, March 15. (Stefan Tobler photo)

A senior suffered minor injuries driving their vehicle into Canadian Tire.

An 85-year-old drove their SUV into the side of the store Wednesday, March 15 around 4:30 p.m.

The driver was treated for minor injuries while the business suffered a large hole in the wall near the automotive service section.

“Alcohol and drugs were not a factor and no other injuries were reported,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.

