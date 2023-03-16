An SUV crashed into Canadian Tire Wednesday, March 15. (Stefan Tobler photo)

An SUV crashed into Canadian Tire Wednesday, March 15. (Stefan Tobler photo)

Senior crashes car into Vernon business

Driver suffers minor injuries after SUV driven into Canadian Tire

A senior suffered minor injuries driving their vehicle into Canadian Tire.

An 85-year-old drove their SUV into the side of the store Wednesday, March 15 around 4:30 p.m.

The driver was treated for minor injuries while the business suffered a large hole in the wall near the automotive service section.

“Alcohol and drugs were not a factor and no other injuries were reported,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.

READ MORE: Vernon Canadian Tire ready to roll

READ MORE: Vernon RCMP asking for public’s help in finding suspect from February assault

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashSeniorsVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. woman’s world record-setting spice painting now crumpled in a cardboard box
Next story
Torched truck in Oliver reported stolen the next day: RCMP

Just Posted

The RCMP Musical Ride, which performed in Salmon Arm and Sicamous in 2018, will be returning to Salmon Arm on Canada Day, July 1, 2023 and will be presenting three rides, one on July 1 and two on July 2. (File photo)
‘It’s a big deal’: Salmon Arm council excited to host RCMP Musical Ride on Canada Day

Sicamous council awarded Splatsin the contract to upgrade the Kerr Road Owlhead Creek Crossing culverts that are deteriorating. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous council awards priority infrastructure project to Splatsin

Paul Vincent Binder, 52, who is charged with second-degree murder in the 2021 death of a Scotch Creek resident, was released from custody on March 15, 2023. He was charged in December 2022 and court proceedings are still ongoing. (Facebook photo)
Man charged with second-degree murder in North Shuswap death released on bail

In 2020 and 2021, Laurent Roy and Ian Petterson entered consent agreements with the College of Pharmacists of British Columbia, for allegations around misappropriated medications. Petterson was fined $35,000 and Roy $25,000, and both were suspended as registered pharmacists for one year. (File photo)
Shuswap men connected to alleged drug sales scheme charged with fraud, theft over $5,000

Pop-up banner image