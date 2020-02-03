Senior killed by vehicle in Kelowna intersection

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. this morning

An elderly lady has been taken to the hosital after she was struck by a vehicle on Dougall Road North and Highway 33 in Kelowna. (Photo - Twila Amato)

Kelowna RCMP are looking for witnesses after a fatal collision at the intersection of Dougall Road North and Highway 33 on Monday morning.

The pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near the Petro Canada along the intersection.

Pedestrian struck at Dougall Rd N/Hey 33. Fire and ambulance now on scene. No other injuries. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/BTu7a5w9Oe — twila m amato (@twilamam) February 3, 2020

Kelowna RCMP’s Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said a cube style van had struck an 88-year-old woman near the intersection. B.C. Ambulance Service transported the woman to the hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.

Kelowna Fire Department and paramedics were on the scene, closing down the road for several hours but has since re-opened.

Currently, investigators are trying to identify potential witnesses and canvassing the area for video surveillance to determine the cause of the collision.

“While it is early in the investigation, drugs and alcohol are not factors in this crash,” Cpl. Noseworthy said.

“We are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward and speak with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.