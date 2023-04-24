Senior pinned under truck at West Kelowna Walmart

Senior hit by vehicle in West Kelowna Walmart parking lot. (Dave Ogilvie)
Senior hit by vehicle in West Kelowna Walmart parking lot. (Dave Ogilvie)
Senior hit by vehicle in West Kelowna Walmart parking lot. (Dave Ogilvie)

An 80-year-old woman was allegedly pinned under a truck in the West Kelowna Walmart parking lot, Monday morning.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene just after 11 a.m.

Police tape was set up near the entrance of the store while fire, RCMP and BC Ambulance were on scene.

Witnesses say the woman was reportedly hit by a grey truck while leaving the store with a shopping cart.

The senior was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

The RCMP is asking the public to stay out of the area until further notice as an investigation has begun.

There is no concern for public safety and an update will be provided at a later time.

READ MORE: Plane lands safely at Kelowna International Airport after landing gear issues

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newscar crashCity of West Kelowna

Previous story
Considerable avalanche danger remains in B.C. as temperatures begin to rise
Next story
Columbia-Shuswap fire training/operations centre a possibility for $3.8M grant

Just Posted

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has yet to determine how it will use a $3.8 million Growing Communities Fund grant. (File photo)
Columbia-Shuswap fire training/operations centre a possibility for $3.8M grant

Kyle Cosford of Cosford Glass displays some of his wares at White Lake Community Hall during White Lake Turtle Festival on Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Galaxies in glass: Shuswap glass artist inspired by space and beauty of British Columbia

Salmon Arm’s Earth Day festivities on Saturday, April 22, 2023, included a Walk of the Woods tree parade hosted by Runaway Moon Theatre. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer)
Earth Day gathering in Salmon Arm finds unique ways to focus on environment

The cover of the Active Transportation Network Plan, finalized and endorsed by District of Sicamous council at the April 12 council meeting. (District of Sicamous image)
Active Transportation Plan prioritizes human power in Sicamous