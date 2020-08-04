The Kelowna RCMP is investigating after three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision on Friday, July 31. (File)

Senior ‘seriously injured’ after Kelowna bus crash

A Ford E350 van collided with a BC Transit Bus on KLO Road on Friday, July 31

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating after crash between a Ford E350 and a BC Transit bus injured three people — including one senior bus passenger — on Friday, July 31.

The collision occurred near KLO Road near St Armand Road in Kelowna on Friday evening.

Officers determined the van had been travelling westbound on KLO Road and struck the bus as it was attempting to merge with eastbound traffic.

The 34-year-old female driver of the van and the 42-year-old male driver of the bus received minor injuries as a result of the collision.

BC Emergency Health Services transported a 78-year-old man, the sole passenger of the bus, to the Kelowna General Hospital with serious injuries.

The RCMP urges any witnesses who have not yet done so to call the Kelowna detachment at 250-762-3300.

