UPDATE: Missing senior Vernon couple found

Carole and Richard McLean
Richard McLeanRichard McLean
Carole McLeanCarole McLean
The couple is believed to be driving their vehicle, a 4-door, grey, 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe with B.C. license plate 216TNF. (Stock photo)The couple is believed to be driving their vehicle, a 4-door, grey, 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe with B.C. license plate 216TNF. (Stock photo)

UPDATE:

A previously reported missing couple have been found safe and well.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP thank the public and media partners for their assistance.

……………….

ORIGINAL:

Family are concerned after a Vernon couple has not been heard from since Nov. 20.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking the public’s help in locating Richard and Carole McLean.

Family members last spoke to the couple on Sunday evening and have not heard from them since.

“Police and family members have been unable to contact the pair and are concerned for their well being as this is out of character,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

Richard, 80, is six feet tall, weighs 205 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Carole, 79, is five-foot-six-inches tall, weighs approximately 170 pounds and has short grey hair and blue eyes.

The couple is believed to be driving their vehicle, a four-door, grey, 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe with B.C. license plate 216TNF.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the McLeans is asked to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

