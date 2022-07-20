Seniors ‘aging in place’ apartment planned for Salmon Arm

Three Robins ‘aging in place’ apartment for seniors planned for 10th Avenue SW in Salmon Arm. (City of Salmon Arm image)

An 89-unit apartment building allowing seniors to ‘age in place’ is proposed for 10th Avenue in Salmon Arm near the Mall at Piccadilly.

Two parcels at 1511 and 1561 10th Ave. SW, combining at 1.3 acres, will require rezoning from C3, service commercial, to C6, tourist/recreational commercial.

City staff said the rezoning would offer a shift from the vehicle-oriented service and storage commercial uses of the C-3 zone, to the C-6 zone which offers more options for mixed commercial uses with residential use above. The two parcels are between Westgate Mall to the west and the Piccadilly mall to the east.

Agent Gary Arsenault spoke on behalf of Green Emerald Investments Inc. and partners from Edmonton, Alta. at the city’s July 18 planning meeting.

Their application outlined the “Salmon Arm Three Robins Supportive Living Apartment” concept from Terry Collier, who Arsenault said is a professor in seniors accommodation with much experience in the field.

The Three Robins philosophy for aging in place includes the creation of community and the availability of optional services.

“Residents pay for the supportive services when needed, versus bundled services (housekeeping, meals, etc.) that often are not required when moving into a new senior’s apartment…,” reads the introduction.

“Three Robins is not restrictive by its nature and therefore, there are no mandatory services or age restrictions. Aging in place occurs organically, as the services are available when you require them…

“Our goal is to have residents at Three Robins properties as their needs change from active adult, supportive living, and light assisted living (medication assistance/bathing/dressing).”

Projected monthly rental suite rates in Salmon Arm are listed as: bachelor/studio, $1,495; one bedroom $1,895; two bedroom $2,295; and two bedroom and den $2,995.

Arsenault said the project may involve Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) support, with 10 per cent of the suites deemed affordable – 50 per cent off market rental rates.

A resident volunteer program would be offered so residents can support programs and other residents as they choose, receiving discounts for their work. He said some Three Robins projects include child-care centres so residents can volunteer there.

Some of the units would be set up beside each other with an adjoining door so friends could choose to have their units joined to help with affordability.

All units would have kitchens and washers and dryers, he said, though a common dining room, kitchen and recreation area would be offered. The ground floor would include commercial space as well as amenities for residents.

Arsenault said the developers would like to get the project going as soon as possible but he’s not certain if the site will require preloading.

City councillors expressed support for the rezoning application and the concept. Suggestions were made about the need to prepare for increasing traffic as the 10th Avenue corridor and the intersection of 10th and 10th get busier.

Arsenault said the plan includes reverting the units to market apartments after 40 years as needs in the community change.

Council agreed unanimously to forward the application to the next meeting of council. A public hearing is expected for Aug. 8.

