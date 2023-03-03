Polson Residential Care

Seniors’ homes hit with illnesses in Okanagan

Gastrointestinal outbreak, COVID-19 and respiratory

Another long-term care facility in the Okanagan is dealing with an outbreak.

A gastrointestinal illness (GI) outbreak has been declared in Vernon’s Polson North Thursday, March 2.

Interior Health confirms there are four cases associated with the outbreak.

The Polson Residential Services facility is the second one in Vernon to have an outbreak in one week.

Interior Health reported a GI outbreak at The Hamlets on Feb. 23. There were initially 12 cases at The Hamlets, but that number has since risen to 20.

Elsewhere in the Okanagan, a COVID-19 outbreak has been contained to the fourth level of Shuswap Lake General Hospital since Feb. 28.

A GI outbreak at Kamloops’ Ponderosa Lodge is contained to the third floor since Feb. 27.

West Kelowna’s Brookhaven Care Centre is dealing with a GI outbreak in the entire facility since Feb. 26.

A respiratory infection has spread through Penticton’s entire Trinity Centre since Feb. 24.

Village by the Station, also in Penticton, has a GI outbreak in cottage three, since Feb. 21.

READ MORE: Outbreak declared at long-term care home in Vernon

READ MORE: Nearly $20 million for Vernon-Monashee will help fund key projects

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

illnessseniors housingVernon

Previous story
UPDATE: Crews trying to clear 70 centimetres of snow from Coquihalla
Next story
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh talks housing, cost of living in Penticton

Just Posted

Polson Residential Care
Seniors’ homes hit with illnesses in Okanagan

The Sicamous fire department responded to 89 calls in 2022, including 18 false alarms from Dec. 2022 to Feb. 1, 2023. (Black Press file photo)
Structure fire, rescue and false alarms keep Sicamous firefighters busy

The Vancouver Canucks are trading Salmon Arm’s Curtis Lazar to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for fourth round pick in 2024 NHL Entry Draft. The announcement was made March 3, 2023 – eight months in to Lazar’s three-year deal with the Canucks. (Vancouver Canucks photo)
Vancouver Canucks trade Salmon Arm’s Curtis Lazar to New Jersey

Rise Up Helping Hands volunteers Irene Anderson and Marley Ormondy, program director Sherrelle Anderson and executive director Launa Payne, and volunteer Chantell Ducharme make healthy food and put together tote bags on Feb. 24 to give away. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Access to food crucial to Salmon Arm society’s work on Indigenous wellness