Ewen Pitt was awarded a Vernon/North Okanagan RCMP coin for helping to save a senior in distress just before Christmas. (RCMP photo)

Senior’s life saved thanks to Okanagan employee

RCMP give a token of appreciation to Ewen Pitt for going above and beyond

A city employee’s instincts helped save a local senior recently.

Ewen Pitt, a City of Vernon employee, noticed in the course of his duties on Dec. 18 that no one had seen or heard from a Vernon resident for several days. He checked with a several people who knew the man, and they advised this was unusual behaviour. Concerned for the man’s well being, Pitt contacted the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. An officer attended to the man’s residence and found him in medical distress. The 73-year-old man was transported to Vernon Jubilee Hospital for treatment.

“Ewen listened his intuition and took the initiative to follow up on this matter,” said Supt. Shawna Baher. “Because of his dedication and caring, we were able to get this gentleman the medical assistance he needed. Ewen is just one example of the exemplary employees we have at this detachment.”

So what do you give someone for potentially saving a man’s life? A coin of course!

Baher presented Pitt with a Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP coin Jan. 7 as a small token of appreciation for going above and beyond in his work.

These coins are given out by the officer in charge of the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP in recognition of an employee’s outstanding service to the detachment or the community.

There have been 21 coins presented to employees of the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP in the last year. Some examples of the rationales have been: administering lifesaving first aid after an overdose, community service, going above and beyond in an investigation and locating a missing person.

In Pitt’s case, he listened to his instincts and helped save a life.

READ MORE: Senior struck on snowy streets in Vernon

READ MORE: North Okanagan woman gets stolen car, dead pets back

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UBC names Prince George oncologist to lead role on Indigenous cancer, wellness
Next story
B.C. artist creates special Haida emojis in new phone app

Just Posted

Two arrested during RCMP search of Salmon Arm properties

Southeast District Emergency Response Team assists with warrant executions

BC Coroners Service investigating deaths of elderly man, woman in South Shuswap

Deceased reported to have been in their 70s

Highway 1 closing due to avalanche control

The closure is west of Revelstoke

Shuswap firefighters warn of dangers of downed, damaged power lines

Eagle Bay Fire Department cautions public to keep safe distance, call 911

Shuswap residents go out of their way to help folks in seniors complex

People in Sicamous jump to assist with snow clearing after storms

VIDEO: How to help the animals affected by Australia’s wildfires

Fire burning all across the country, with animals and people at risk

One person dead in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Golden

Four vehicles were involved in the crash

Chase Heat experience chilly start to new year

Chase KIJHL squad kicked off 2020 with a pair of losses to Revelstoke, Summerland

UPDATE: Power restored for North Okanagan community left in the dark, again

Crash reportedly took out power near Village of Lumby

Two B.C. cities crack top 25 most bedbug-infested cities in Canada

Orkin Canada has released cities with the most bed bugs in 2019

SilverStar stoked to surpass two-metre snow base

Vernon mountain resort pow celebrated while those plowing not so thrilled

Vernon teacher served suspension for test leak

A District No. 22 teacher used a secure exam for study prep materials

B.C. artist creates special Haida emojis in new phone app

Jaalen Edenshaw say it is one small step to keeping culture and language alive on Haida Gwaii

Vandalism disrupts Okanagan Boys and Girls Club programs in West Kelowna

Building was flooded from snowmelt after someone vandalized facility’s roof

Most Read