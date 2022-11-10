Sense of renewal: Sicamous’ new mayor reflects on new council, work ahead

Justice George Leven swears in new Sicamous Mayor Colleen Anderson at the inaugural council meeting, Nov. 9, 2022. (Tessa Phillips photo)

Sicamous’ new mayor and council had their inaugural meeting on Wednesday.

Council newcomer Ian Baillie was first to take the oath of office during the evening Nov. 9 meeting in council chambers. Justice George Leven then swore in Couns. Pam Beech, Gord Bushell, Bob Evans, Malcolm Makayev and Siabhan Rich. Mayor Colleen Anderson was last to repeat the oath of office dictated by Leven.

Splatsin council members Sabrina Vergata and Theresa William were in attendance, with Vergata giving a short speech to the mayor and council, hopeful for better unity with the Splatsin moving forward.

Anderson’s inaugural address was focused on gratitude and her plans for the future.

She first acknowledged the Splatsin and the Indigenous territories, saying she also wishes to continue to respectfully grow the partnership.

“Sicamous has spoken,” Anderson said. “They have chosen some strong experience and some new strong voices. Now it’s time for us to get to work.”

In her address, Anderson promised she and council will continue to advocate for healthcare, education, recreation, housing, safety and a sense of community.

Anderson also mentioned welcoming new development that fits ‘us’, and growing tourism and new businesses to capitalize on Sicamous’ location.

“I cant say it enough – I love where we live… Our perfect location has everything and welcomes so many to enjoy so much.”

It was mentioned there had been prior discussion between the mayor and councillors about who will be the best fit for different committees.

“I feel honoured to be chosen by Sicamous to represent you as mayor,” said Anderson. “I’m also so very excited you chose this group of people to work together. I feel a sense of renewal, hope and freshness.

“This group will be very professional, collaborative, transparent, and a great representation of Sicamous.”

READ MORE: Election 2022: Sicamous council candidates introduce themselves

READ MORE: Shuswap literacy program donates thousands of books to school libraries

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilSicamous