Vandals removed and stole memorial plaques from about six benches at McGuire Lake in Salmon Arm during the week of April 17, 2023. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Vandals removed and stole memorial plaques from about six benches at McGuire Lake in Salmon Arm during the week of April 17, 2023. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

‘Senseless act’: Vandals remove memorial plaques from benches at Salmon Arm’s McGuire Lake

City has turned investigation over to RCMP

Undoubtedly this was difficult news for Salmon Arm families to hear.

During the week of April 17, vandals removed and stole memorial plaques from benches at McGuire Lake.

“This is a senseless act and it has been reported to the police,” said Rob Niewenhuizen, the city’s director of engineering and public works.

The plaques were bronze but it’s not known if the vandal or vandals’ motivation was the metal. A total of six plaques were stolen along the south or highway side of the lake.

Niewenhuizen said staff will be working to replace the plaques but at this time detailed costs aren’t known.

Read more: ‘Hate doesn’t work’: Salmon Arm council posts message of love after rainbow crosswalks damaged

Read more: Summer drought of 2021 leads Salmon Arm to new water restrictions


martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmCrime

 

Vandals removed and stole memorial plaques from about six benches at McGuire Lake in Salmon Arm during the week of April 17, 2023. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Vandals removed and stole memorial plaques from about six benches at McGuire Lake in Salmon Arm during the week of April 17, 2023. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Premier David Eby ‘agrees with folks’ rallying across B.C. for public safety
Next story
Kelowna RCMP close Enterprise Way after serious collision involving pedestrian

Just Posted

Salmon Arm RCMP impounded or towed eight vehicles between April 17-26 2023, issuing multiple tickets for excessive speeding and prohibiting impaired drivers from driving. (File photo)
Driving offences result in eight vehicles in 2 weeks impounded in Salmon Arm

Vandals removed and stole memorial plaques from about six benches at McGuire Lake in Salmon Arm during the week of April 17, 2023. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
‘Senseless act’: Vandals remove memorial plaques from benches at Salmon Arm’s McGuire Lake

A dog found severely matted and in pain on a Sorrento property received some needed TLC from a local groomer, Donna Meads, who is now interested in adopting the pup. (Amy Berry photo)
Severely matted and in pain, dog found wandering Sorrento given new ‘leash’ on life

Chetwynd, B.C. artist Teigen Gayse cools down the audience with a cover of Harry Styles’ Watermelon Sugar during her afternoon performance on day two of the Monashee Music Festival, Saturday, July 23, 2022. The festival is unable to go ahead as planned in 2023 due to financial setbacks. (File photo)
Monashee Music Festival won’t return to Sicamous this summer