Anna Sorokin arrives for sentencing at New York State Supreme Court, in New York, Thursday, May 9, 2019. Sorokin faces sentencing following her conviction for theft of services and grand larceny. She defrauded celebrity circles in Manhattan and financial institutions into believing she had a fortune of about $67 million overseas. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Sentenced for scams, fake German heiress not sorry ‘for anything’

Anna Sorokin said she regrets only the way she went about “certain things”

A con artist who was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison for swindling banks, hotels and wealthy New Yorkers says she’s not sorry for anything she did.

Anna Sorokin told The New York Times that she regrets only the way she went about “certain things.”

READ MORE: Porcupine climbs up tree, surprises Okanagan hiker

Prosecutors said Sorokin used a fake identity as a German heiress named Anna Delvey to scam victims out of more than $200,000.

Sorokin apologized “for the mistakes I made” at her sentencing Thursday. But she told the Times in a jailhouse interview Friday, “I’d be lying to you and to everyone else and to myself if I said I was sorry for anything.”

She said she always intended to pay back her creditors, which included banks, two hotels and a private jet company.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Chilliwack bus driver on wrong side of road wasn’t unsafely crossing train tracks: school district
Next story
North Okanagan could ban single-use plastic bags by 2020

Just Posted

City’s proposed panhandling bylaw returns for public hearing

Downtown Salmon Arm businesses encouraged to provide input

The many hats of a B.C. conservation officer

Not just the “bear police,” conservation officers have similar authority to RCMP

Dine in luxury at Diner en Blanc this summer

This year’s even takes place on July 4 at an undisclosed location

Street parking in downtown Salmon Arm: should it be limited to one hour or two?

Two business organizations survey to find out what citizens think about downtown parking

Grant funding moves Sicamous-to-Armstrong rail trail along

Funding will help with hiring of project manager for proposed 50-kilometre trail system

Japan Taiko Drummers group performs atop Knox Mountain

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra joins Tokara for Asian Fusion

Grand Forks fire chief on paid leave amid bullying, safety concerns

Fire Chief Dale Heriot on leave until investigations concluded

Two whales beached in Boundary Bay

Crowds gathering at Tsawwassen’s Centennial Beach

MEC newest one-stop shop for household emergency kits

Retailer has joined provincial Partners in Preparedness program

ICBC told to change $50 unlisted driver protection fee

Attorney General David Eby has directed ICBC to refine three components to its revamped rate structure

In photos: Lunch launch to Ride Don’t Hide

A hungry lunchtime crowd was well looked after by Canadian Mental Health… Continue reading

Merritt RCMP probe suspicious death; man arrested

Police were responding to reports of a sudden death in a home

Okanagan men discover ‘fire bags of death’ over lake

A group of fishermen in Lake Country watch burning sky lanterns drop into Wood Lake

Kelowna trial continues for man charged with second-degree murder

Trial of Steven Randy Pirko continued May 10 in B.C. Supreme Court

Most Read