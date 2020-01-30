Steve Pirko (left) is charged with the 2014 murder of Chris Ausman (right) of Cranbrook. (File photo)

Sentencing hearing underway for convicted Kelowna murderer

Steven Pirko’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for two full days in court

The man found guilty of murdering Christopher Ausman with a hammer in 2014 is facing sentencing in Kelowna courts today.

Steven Pirko’s sentencing hearing is scheduled to take two full days in court.

In January 2014, Ausman’s body was discovered by an RCMP officer on the sidewalk of Highway 33.

Pirko was charged with the second-degree murder Nov. 18, 2016, nearly three years after Ausman’s death, when he admitted killing Ausman with a hammer to police.

He told the two officers that he and his friend Elrich Dyck were drunk the night of Ausman’s death on Jan. 25, 2014.

They told police they were walking down Highway 33 in Rutland when Ausman ran up to them.

Pirko alleged Ausman grabbed Dyck and started hitting him repeatedly.

He said he didn’t want his friend to get hurt and he had a hammer in his pocket for protection, so he used the hammer to hit Ausman in the leg, to no effect.

The RCMP’s evidence of Pirko’s clothing, text messages and video surveillance on the night of Ausman’s murder is what pinned Pirko as a prime suspect during a three-year investigation.

The jury that found Pirko guilty recommended he serve 12 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.

The sentencing hearing is ongoing.

READ MORE: Convicted Kelowna murderer’s sentencing hearing put off again

READ MORE: Pirko found guilty in the 2014 second-degree murder of Chris Ausman

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Plane to help 156 Canadians leave China awaits Chinese approval: official
Next story
U.S. reports first case of human-to-human transmission of coronavirus

Just Posted

Approval of second home on agricultural land surprises Salmon Arm council

City politicians happy with decision, province announces plan to loosen restrictions

Salmon Arm RCMP investigating incident in Eagle Bay

Witness claims man with injury rushed to hospital

Black ice warning issued for Highway 1, Highway 97B in the Shuswap

Drivers advised to slow down, maintain safe distance, avoiding aggressive braking

Video: Deer carcass attracts big cat to Shuswap property

Bobcats make their presence known in Silver Creek, Chase

Shuswap carport collapse from snow prompts question of landlord/tenant responsibility

Cracks in ceilings, doors that become difficult to open can be warning signs

VIDEO: Lab confirms B.C. case of new coronavirus, bringing total to 3 in Canada

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says officials are in regular contact with the individual

Fire in Kamloops hotel deemed suspicious

Police are looking for man who registered in the room gutted by the blaze

Okanagan man’s interactive map shows coronavirus spread

Sean Heddle initially created the map for a school project

Privacy sought after missing Vernon man found on Vancouver Island

GoFundMe campaign closed; funds to be dispersed, donated

Snapshot: Shuswap music students level up

Piano students recognized for completing Royal Conservatory of Music of Toronto exams

‘My shattered heart will never heal,’ mother tells Kelowna courtroom during murder sentencing

Steven Pirko was found guilty of second-degree murder of Chris Ausman in 2014.

Revelstokian fights fires in Australia

A Parks Canada fire management officer was one of the first Canadians sent to help

CSSHL championships returning to South Okanagan

The Canadian School Sport Hockey League Championships coming back for a sixth year

Vernon Rotarians to help rebuild after deadly earthquake in Nepal

Local clubs to build two homes in village after 2015 earthquake kills 9,000, destroys homes

Most Read