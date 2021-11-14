A slide has closed the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2021

UPDATE: Three separate slides close Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt, Hwy. 1 north of Yale, and Bridal Falls

Heavy rainfall has contributed to dangerous driving conditions

Three separate slides continue to close the Coquihalla and Hwy. 1 just north east of the Lower Mainland.

The Coquihalla is closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt, with the mudslide that caused the closure between Exit 202 and Exit 217, about eight kilometres south of the Great Bear Rainshed.

Highway 1 is closed in both directions about nine kilometres north of Yale due to a rockslide. The slide itself took place between Toll Road and Skalula Crescent and the road is closed between Highway 99 and Annis Road.

There is also a slide on Highway 1 near Popkum, which is why the highway is closed at Annis Road. Drivers heading east to Hope will need to detour to Yale Road and through Rosedale to the Lougheed Highway.

For the Coquihalla closure, Highway 3 is the alternate route. For the Highway 1 closure, the alternate routes are Highway 3 or 99.

There is currently no estimated reopening time for either route.

A slide has closed the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2021
