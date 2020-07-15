Esa Carriere, 23, was the victim of a 2018 Canada Day homicide. (File)

Separate trials set for 2018 Kelowna Canada Day killing

Four people have been charged with manslaughter in relation to Esa Carriere’s death, including two youths

Two separate trial dates have been scheduled in relation to the stabbing death of a 23-year-old man, during the 2018 Canada Day celebrations in downtown Kelowna.

Four people have been charged with manslaughter in relation to Esa Carriere’s death — 28-year-old Nathan Truant, 22-year-old Noah Vaten, one male youth and one female youth. The two of the accused were 17 years old at the time and can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, even though they are now of age. They also will have their own trial.

The who who cannot be named will stand trial on Nov. 9, 2020, for an estimated 16 days.

Truant and Vaten won’t see their day in court until Feb. 22, 2021.

Vaten remains in custody. Truant and the two minors have been released on bail.

At the time Carriere was killed, he was still relatively new to the city, having recently moved from Mississauga, Ont. He had just started a new job in Kelowna working in the kitchen at Kelly O’Bryan’s restaurant on Bernard Avenue.

READ MORE: Parkinson Recreation Centre reopening to members

READ MORE: Kelowna Canada Day stabbing victim remembered as ‘super nice guy’

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Court

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
21 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in B.C. as virus ‘silently circulates’ in broader community

Just Posted

Tough time for tree fruits as some B.C. farm products soar

Province reports record 2019 sales, largely due to cannabis

Electric vehicle chargers being installed at Salmon Arm Canadian Tire

The chargers operated by Electrify Canada are expected to be operational by the fall.

Okanagan College bestows highest honour to five individuals

Couple from Westbank First Nation and men from Vernon, Kelowna and Shuswap named Honourary Fellows

Bikers Are Buddies set up in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Non-profit motorcycle group rides to raise awareness around bullying

Salmon Arm Rotary Club doubles donations for food bank, women’s shelter

Donation matching initiative raises $22,000 for SAFE Society, Second Harvest

21 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in B.C. as virus ‘silently circulates’ in broader community

Health officials urge British Columbians to enjoy summer safely as surge continues

Bikers Are Buddies set up in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Non-profit motorcycle group rides to raise awareness around bullying

Separate trials set for 2018 Kelowna Canada Day killing

Four people have been charged with manslaughter in relation to Esa Carriere’s death, including two youths

Kootnekoff: New workplace harassment and violence requirements

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years.

Dyer: Buying an electric car

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

Summerland Museum to hold walking tours

Community’s past will be explained during series of summer tours

Summerland mayor asks for community conversation following racist vandalism

Home of Indo-Canadian family in Summerland was targeted on evening of July 13

HERGOTT: Goodbye column

Paul Hergott is taking a break from writing for Black Press

Province agrees to multimillion-dollar payout for alleged victims of Kelowna social worker

Robert Riley Saunders is accused of misappropriating funds of children — often Indigenous — in his care

Most Read