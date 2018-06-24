Robert William Pickton, 52, shown here in an undated picture taken from TV. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO/BCTV-Vancouver)

Serial killer Robert Pickton transferred to Quebec: victim’s family

Pickton was convicted in December 2007 of six counts of second degree murder

The family of one of Robert Pickton’s victims says the notorious serial killer and pig farmer has been transferred to Quebec.

Joyce Lachance, whose niece Marnie Frey was one of six victims whom Pickton was convicted of killing, says she received a phone call from Correctional Services Canada on Thursday saying Pickton had been transferred.

She says she was told he was transferred for his protection and so that he could access different programs at the maximum-security Port-Cartier Institution.

Lachance says she’s unhappy the family wasn’t contacted prior to the transfer and that other family members, including Frey’s father, still had not received official notification of the move.

Correctional Service Canada said in a statement that it could not comment on a specific case or disclose the location of a federal offender due to the Privacy Act.

Pickton was convicted in December 2007 of six counts of second degree murder for killing Frey, as well as Georgina Papin, Mona Wilson, Sereena Abotsway, Brenda Wolfe and Andrea Joesbury.

The Canadian Press

