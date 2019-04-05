Updated: Serious 3-vehicle crash in Kelowna prompts RCMP warning to stay away

The RCMP is asking motorists to stay away from Sexsmith Road and Curtis Road

Update: 4 p.m.

According to an officer on scene, the police are currently investigating the cause of a head-on collision.

Original:

Kelowna police officers are currently on the scene of a serious crash involving three vehicles at Sexsmith Road and Curtis Road.

The RCMP is asking motorists to stay away from the area and use an alternate route as emergency crews and BC Ambulance assists members and those involved at the scene, according to the RCMP in a news release.

Further details will be released once more information becomes available.


