RCMP have arrested and charged a man in connection with an assault that left a woman in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. (File photo)

Serious assault leaves Osoyoos woman in critical condition: RCMP

A 60-year-old Osoyoos woman suffers life threatening injuries following assault inside home

An Osoyoos woman is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries following what RCMP are calling a serious assault late Wednesday (April 8) night.

The woman was transported by ambulance to hospital where she remains in critical condition.

READ MORE: Osoyoos knife-wielding woman wins appeal to reduce sentence

On April 8 about 11 p.m., RCMP were called to a residence in a subdivision of an Osoyoos golf course for a woman possibly in need of medical attention.

Officers arrived at the home where they located a 60-year-old woman in serious medical distress. According to police, the woman was suffering from visible trauma.

Roderick Ashley Flavell, a 62-year-old Osoyoos man, was arrested at the scene and has since been formally charged with aggravated assault. Flavell remains in custody. According Sgt. Jason Bayda, Flavell and the woman were known to each other.

Police believe this was an isolated incident.

“There is no further risk to the public,” said Sgt.Bayda.

READ MORE: Social media ‘prank’ leads to criminal investigation in Osoyoos

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Controls can keep Canadian COVID-19 deaths under 22,000, health agency says
Next story
Reality TV show about bodybuilders still filming in Okanagan amid COVID-19

Just Posted

South Shuswap residents say Balmoral Road intersection improvements could be better

Reliance on frontage roads along Trans-Canada Highway and narrow underpasses criticized

Sign of spring: Salmon Arm’s steep Shoemaker Hill opens to traffic

Opening delayed by snow and freezing temperatures

20th anniversary of Shuswap’s Salty Dog Enduro postponed to 2021

Organizers follow direction from provincial/national bodies to cancel May event

West Kelowna man charged in relation to cannabis grow robbery in Sicamous

Two suspects remain at large; police believe they left the robbery scene in a white hatchback

Would-be visitors to Shuswap over the long weekend asked to stay home

Regional district follows provincial health officer’s lead in telling citizens to stay put this Easter

COVID-19 death toll reaches 50 in B.C., while daily case count steadies

B.C. records 34 new cases in the province, bringing total active confirmed cases to 462

B.C. unveils $5M for mental health supports during the COVID-19 pandemic

Will include virtual clinics and resources for British Columbians, including front-line workers

B.C.’s COVID-19 rent supplement starts taking applications

$300 to $500 to landlords for April, May and June if eligible

COVID-19: No more international flights at Kelowna International Airport

All international flights at YLW have been suspended, airport to operate just nine flights a day

B.C.’s top doctor details prescription for safe long weekend

Yes, it includes hosting an online cooking show

BC SPCA seeks help for abandoned German shepherd puppies

Donations have ‘petered out’ as doors are closed due to COVID-19

Reality TV show about bodybuilders still filming in Okanagan amid COVID-19

Five bodybuilders from across the country flew to Kelowna to move into a house for a reality TV show

Serious assault leaves Osoyoos woman in critical condition: RCMP

A 60-year-old Osoyoos woman suffers life threatening injuries following assault inside home

COVID-19: Vernon pet grooming store closed temporarily after symptoms shown

Wet Spot Grooming and Pet Care to announce return Easter Monday

Most Read