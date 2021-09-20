(@Sassiecassie_27/Twitter)

UPDATE: Single-lane traffic flowing on Highway 97 in Lake Country following serious collision

The highway was closed for more than an hour after the three-vehicle crash

UPDATE: 5:50 p.m.

A single alternating lane of traffic on Highway 97 has opened following a serious collision just before 4 p.m. this afternoon.

Witnesses report that three vehicles were involved: a truck, a sedan and an SUV. All three vehicles appear to have sustained significant damage.

It remains unclear whether any injuries resulted from the crash at this time.

Black Press Media has reached out to the RCMP for further information.

ORIGINAL:

Highway 97 is reportedly closed in both directions following a serious car crash near Lake Country.

According to DriveBC, the collision occurred near Beaver Lake Road.

Emergency crews are on scene.

More to come.

