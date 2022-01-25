Highway 99 was closed after a fiery collision that sent two people to hospital in serious condition. (Submitted photo)

Highway 99 was closed after a fiery collision that sent two people to hospital in serious condition. (Submitted photo)

Sea to Sky Highway reopened after fiery crash

Two people were sent to hospital in serious condition

UPDATE: Traffic is now flowing in both directions on the Sea to Sky Highway after a fiery collision closed the road Tuesday afternoon.

A crash involving two vehicles sent two people to hospital with serious injuries. Eyewitnesses say that bystanders were able to rescue both occupants before one of the vehicles burst into flames.

BC Emergency Health service said five ambulance units responded to the scene including an air ambulance.

Emergency services crews including Squamish RCMP, the Integrated Collision Analyst Reconstruction Team, Emergency Health Services, Fire Rescue, and Miller Capilano provided a coordinated response.

It took nearly six hours to reopen the highway that was closed eight kilometres south of Porteau Cove and four kilometres north of Lions Bay.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Previous story
Cufflinks, shoes purchased abroad at centre of B.C. legislature clerk fraud trial: Crown

Just Posted

Salmon Arm council agreed at a Jan. 24, 2022 council meeting to sell a piece of city property in the industrial park to Northern Plastics Ltd. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Council approves sale of city land in Salmon Arm industrial park to Northern Plastics

Due to construction of the Ross Street Underpass, the water for several properties in the 300-block of Ross Street NE will be shut off Jan. 26 from 6 a.m. to noon. (File photo)
Taps to dry up Wednesday morning for some properties on Salmon Arm’s Ross Street

The next appearance in Salmon Arm court for Dorian Bell, 32, charged with dangerous driving causing death in a May 2021 crash in Sicamous, will be Feb. 1, 2022. (File photo)
Man charged in crash that caused death of Malakwa woman changes plea to not guilty

A community park complete with over $100,000 of playground equipment is proposed for Eagle Bay. (File photo)
$100k playground equipment purchase approved for future South Shuswap park