A motorcycle crash near Grindrod Sunday, Aug. 30, is under investigation by the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. as to possible driver’s infractions and whether police action or inaction is linked to the serious injuries to the motorcyclist. (File photo)

Serious North Okanagan motorcycle crash sparks probe into police work

IIO investigates to determine if motorcyclist’s injuries linked to police action or inaction

An investigation is underway after police failed to stop a motorcyclist with no helmet or licence plate before he was involved in a head-on collision in Enderby.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO BC) are looking to determine whether police actions or inactions are linked to the motorcyclist’s serious and potentially life-threatening injuries sustained in the crash Sunday, Aug. 30, near Grindrod.

Shortly before 11 a.m., Aug. 30, RCMP in the Southeast District received several traffic complaints of a man with no helmet riding a motorcycle with no licence plate.

Callers reported the motorcycle was speeding in and out of traffic in Lake Country, Vernon and Enderby on Highways 97 and 97A.

An officer located the motorcycle in Lake Country, where the rider allegedly failed to stop and the officer reportedly did not pursue.

Another officer spotted the motorcycle in Enderby on Highway 97A near Mill Ave but was unable to initiate a traffic stop.

Just after 11:30 a.m., Enderby RCMP received a report of head-on collision involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck on Highway 97 at Springbend Road near Grindrod.

Upon their arrival, police confirmed the rider and motorcycle were the same as the one previously observed.

The rider suffered serious, potentially life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local area hospital by BC Emergency Health Services.

The driver and passenger in the pickup were not physically injured.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP continue to investigate the driving infractions, while the IIO BC is now investigating to determine whether police actions or inactions are linked to the man’s injuries.

As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.

All aspects and circumstances of this incident will be the subject of independent investigation and verification by the IIO BC.

READ MORE: Man with North Okanagan ties still wanted by RCMP

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP locate body of missing man


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. investigationmotorcycleRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Driver involved in North Shuswap collision may have offered help before leaving scene
Next story
Patient care first: Why B.C. firefighters are calling for more medical training

Just Posted

Driver involved in North Shuswap collision may have offered help before leaving scene

Police believe Aug. 20 hit and run may be connected with shooting

Number of COVID-19 cases stays low in Salmon Arm Health Area

More specific numbers released for coronavirus per area in Interior of B.C.

Salmon Arm pharmacist fined, suspended for involvement in drug sales scheme

Pharmacy owner agrees to $25,000 fine, complete ethics course for health-care professionals

Fuel Good Day supports North Okanagan-Shuswap charities

The Armstrong Regional Co-op hosts its annual Fuel Good Day Tuesday, Sept. 15

Salmon Arm walk to raise awareness of suicide prevention will carry on

During pandemic, walk on Sept. 10 will move to Marine Park wharf and have no speeches or music

1,100 active COVID-19 cases in B.C. following continued surge over weekend

Roughly 5,790 people in B.C. have tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus since January

Abbotsford police call for further investigation into Kelowna wellness check of Mona Wang

After surveillance footage emerged, Kelowna RCMP announced a criminal investigation into Const. Lacey Browning

Kelowna’s Canada Day ‘COVID-19 cluster’ declared over

There have been hundreds of cases connected to Canada Day parties

WATCH: Local band Yarrows rocks Main St. in downtown Penticton

Ambient artist Tahal opened for Yarrows at the band’s debut album launch party

Teachers’ union slams B.C.’s return-to-school plan; says ad with Dr. Henry is ‘unrealistic’

Better ventilation, remote learning options and more teachers needed, Teri Mooring says

Community remembers Kelowna woman who died in motorcycle crash

Erin Lewis collided head-on with a pickup truck on the night of Aug. 26

Former Lillooet man charged with murder sentenced to time served for manslaughter

Jeffery Harris was 36 on Feb. 10, 2015, when he stabbed Gary Mandseth to death

Serious North Okanagan motorcycle crash sparks probe into police work

IIO investigates to determine if motorcyclist’s injuries linked to police action or inaction

Shuswap history in pictures: Miss Shuswap

Do you remember when traffic on Alexander was two way?

Most Read