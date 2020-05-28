Serious vehicle incident closes Highway 97 near Falkland

A “serious incident” near Westwold has closed Highway 97.
UPDATE – #BCHwy97 Closed at Douglas Lake Rd in #Westwold due to vehicle incident. Assessment in progress. #MonteCreek #Falkland
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) May 28, 2020
DriveBC said the vehicle incident occurred on Douglas Lake Road west of Falkland and an assessment is underway.
#BCHwy97 – Reports of a vehicle incident at Douglas Lake Rd west of #Falkland. Crews are en route, assessment in progress. Expect some delays in the area.
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) May 28, 2020
The provincial agency also warned motorists to expect some delays in the area.
An air ambulance was dispatched near Westwold to respond to a serious incident, but was later stood down and redirected to another incident near Williams Lake.
#Vernon #Kamloops #AirAmbulance responding to #BCHwy97 in #Westwold by Douglas Lake Road for a serious accident
— Kamscan (@Kamscan) May 28, 2020
