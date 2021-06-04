Photos of Mona Wang, the injuries she sustained and a still from surveillance footage of Const. Lacey Browning pushing her head into the ground with a boot. (Contributed)

Photos of Mona Wang, the injuries she sustained and a still from surveillance footage of Const. Lacey Browning pushing her head into the ground with a boot. (Contributed)

Settlement reached in UBCO wellness check between Kelowna RCMP, Mona Wang

Mona Wang sued the RCMP after a rough wellness check in January 2020

Mona Wang didn’t get what she wanted, but neither did the RCMP.

Wang launched a lawsuit against the Kelowna RCMP last year, alleging an officer left her with significant injuries after a wellness check in January 2020. Surveillance footage, publicized alongside the lawsuit in June 2020, showed Const. Lacy Browning dragging the UBCO student down the hallway of her apartment building and stepping on her head.

Now, Wang and the RCMP have reached a settlement on the matter.

“I settled to move on with my life,” Wang said in a written statement to the media. “Despite this, I expect the justice system to do what is right by taking steps to ensure that Lacey Browning is not allowed to continue acting as an RCMP member. She is a disgrace to the RCMP with a history of assaulting vulnerable people, and she will not stop.”

B.C. RCMP confirmed the two parties settled but refused to comment stating the details are covered under a confidentiality clause.

While the lawsuit may be settled, Browning may still face criminal repercussions. The RCMP launched an investigation after the footage came to light, the results of which were recently forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for charge consideration — after significant delay.

“Many individuals who have experienced assault by the RCMP are suffering in silence – not only from the trauma, but also the lack of access to justice,” Wang said, thanking her lawyer.

A weeks-long investigation was launched in July 2020 by local Mounties. However, an external review by the Abbotsford Police Department resulted in a need for further investigation in September. This past April, the Kelowna RCMP concluded its investigation and sent its findings to B.C. Prosecution Service.

Browning is still facing two other lawsuits, filed shortly after Wang came forward, involving two unrelated incidents.

“If there is anything to take away from my story, it is to treat each other with kindness and reach out for help if you need it. You are not alone, and you deserve happiness,” Wang concluded.

Resources for anybody experiencing a mental health crisis are readily available and free of charge. You can find help by calling the Canada Suicide Prevention Helpline at 1-833-456-4566 or the BC Crisis Center at 1-800-784-2433 (1-800-SUICIDE).

READ MORE: UBCO student sues Kelowna RCMP officer for alleged assault during wellness check

READ MORE: RCMP brass addresses concerns over recent actions of police in the Southeast District

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Distraught man’ arrested after Kelowna apartment building fire
Next story
Emergency program coordinator in Shuswap hopes for June rains

Just Posted

Depending on what happens in June in terms of rainfall, the Shuswap could experience a bad fire season this year. (File photo)
Emergency program coordinator in Shuswap hopes for June rains

Rather than flooding this year, thoughts turn to wildfire season

A new street sign at the intersection of 4 Street NE and the Trans-Canada Highway incorrectly states the highway runs north-south. On June 4, the ministry of transportation said they will be replacing the sign as soon as possible. (Zachary Roman - Salmon Arm Observer)
Attempt to mark Highway 1 directions in Salmon Arm goes south

Sign placed by transportation ministry provides wrong directions on Trans-Canada

As of noon on June 11, 2021, Category 2 and 3 open burns, as well as fireworks, will be prohibited within the Kamloops Fire Centre. (Contributed)
Ban on open burns, fireworks, announced for Kamloops Fire Centre

Prohibition to take effect throughout Okanagan-Shuswap as of noon on Friday, June 11

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District supported a funding increase to Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 106 to assist with the goal of constructing a boathouse/training centre on Shuswap Lake. (File photo)
Funding increase for effort to build marine rescue base on Shuswap Lake

CSRD ups grant to Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 106

The District of Sicamous’ water treatment facility, pictured on June 2, 2021. (Zachary Roman - Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous consuming more water than Enderby and Armstrong, less than Salmon Arm

21 per cent of district’s water usage unaccounted for

An air tanker drops retardant on the lumber yard fire in Spallumcheen Thursday, June 3. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here are the region’s biggest stories

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) saves the tip from Winnipeg Jets’ Pierre-Luc Dubois (13) as Ben Chiarot (8) defends during first period NHL playoff action in Winnipeg on Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Carey Price makes 30 saves, Canadiens blank Jets 1-0 to head home with 2-0 series lead

NHL playoffs: Game 3 goes Sunday in Montreal

Photos of Mona Wang, the injuries she sustained and a still from surveillance footage of Const. Lacey Browning pushing her head into the ground with a boot. (Contributed)
Settlement reached in UBCO wellness check between Kelowna RCMP, Mona Wang

Mona Wang sued the RCMP after a rough wellness check in January 2020

RCMP. (Phil McLaclan/Capital News file)
‘Distraught man’ arrested after Kelowna apartment building fire

The man barricaded himself in a room while fire crews attempted to put out a fire at the building

Danny Fulton receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel on April 27. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Second-dose COVID vaccination clinic planned for Big White next week

A first-dose clinic will also be held in Rutland next week

A drum song performer participates in a drumg song at Kelowna’s City Park Friday afternoon (June 4). Hundreds came out to honour the lives of the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were discovered last week at the former grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
PHOTOS: Hundreds gather at Kelowna tribute in honour of Kamloops 215

‘We’re not going to let it be swept under the rug anymore. It’s too late’

A fully involved cabin fire has spread to nearby homes off Westside Road Friday, June 4 near Komasket Beach. (Darlene Lynn photo)
BREAKING: Fire claims several homes off Westside Road

Cabins up in flames in Emerald Bay, near Komasket Beach

Daniel Burgess of The Red Wolves tees up a dinger on June 3, 2021. (Kristal Burgess Photography)
In photos: Young Salmon Arm baseballers play first games of season

Purple Dragons, Red Wolves and Burgundy Bull Sharks all came ready to play

Lineup for a target-community COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Surrey, May 28, 2021. (Peace Arch News)
B.C. COVID-19 clinics busier as second-dose rollout gets going

183 new cases Friday, one new outbreak at Kelowna General

Most Read