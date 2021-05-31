Seven displaced from Osoyoos house fire

Smoke could be seen from Highway 97 and across the lake

Seven people have been displaced from their Osoyoos home after a fire broke out Sunday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., Osoyoos firefighters were called out to the home where smoke could be seen from Highway 97.

The home is near 97th Street and 128 Avenue.

Osoyoos Fire Rescue responded with three engines, two command vehicles, one Rescue and one water tender, and requested another water tender from Oliver for mutual aid. A total of 17 firefighters were on the scene.

Upon the arrival, flames were coming out a south west window and fire had started burning through the roof. All occupants were out of the house uninjured, said deputy chief Ryan McCaskill.

The first engine arrived approximately eight minutes from the time of page. Firefighters pulled attack lines and knocked down the fire from the outside. Crews were on scene for 3.5 hours.

Seven people are in the care of Emergency Support Services BC.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.



There have been several house fires in Osoyoos as of late.

The last one tragically left a widow without her home and the fire cost her dog and cat’s life. Her dog Ginger is a hero as he alerted her to the midnight fire by barking at her. It’s believed he went back in to the house to rescue the cat inside because firefighters found Ginger’s body next to the cat’s, said a friend of the home owner.

