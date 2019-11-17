Stephanie and Mike Shaver perform at the Johnny Skull variety show at the Nexus at First United Church on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Seven-hour benefit concert raises over $10,000 for Seal Skull Hammer band member

Funds will go towards brain tumour recovery

A seven-hour long benefit concert has raised more than $10,000 in donations to go towards for a member of a popular Shuswap band.

John Fleming, a member of the Seal Skull Hammer hillbilly rock band from Salmon Arm, was recently diagnosed with a brain tumour. His fellow bandmates came together to create “the Johnny Skull variety show” which took place at the Nexus at First United Church on Saturday, Nov. 16. The concert started at 3 p.m. and the hillbilly rockers didn’t stop until 10. p.m. A silent auction benefiting Fleming’s recovery served as an additional fundraiser.

Over $10,000 in donations were brought in from donated entrance fees and other donations made out of goodwill. The money brought in from the 100 silent auction items has not been tallied yet. The GoFundMe page also created for Fleming has reached over half of its $10,000 goal.

Alton Gowen, bandmate to Flemming of Seal Skull Hammer was overjoyed at the support from those who attended and donated.

“It’s obviously overwhelming how a community can come together and support somebody we love so much,” Gowen said. “It’s such a good community we have here in Salmon Arm.”

Fleming made an appearance at the concert earlier in the day to listen to the music and speak with concert attendees.

“I would like to give Johnny massive props for coming here and being Johnny and handling everything as well as he did,” said Darin Herting, who also plays in Seal Skull Hammer. “We all love Johnny and I’m glad that he got to see that.”

Those who want to wish Fleming well can do so on a Facebook group which is being maintained by his close friends and family so people can get kind words to him even though his circumstances have made him difficult to reach by phone. The group is called Love for John -aka Brother John Fleming Group.

