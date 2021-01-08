Seven more cases of COVID-19 linked to Big White Mountain cluster

Seven more cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a cluster outbreak at Big White Ski Resort. (Contributed)

Seven more cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a cluster at Big White Ski Resort.

Interior Health (IH) reported Friday (Jan. 8) that these new cases bring the total case count to 143. Of these, 91 individuals reside on Big White Mountain. Twenty-two of these cases are active and in isolation, and 121 have recovered.

The health authority stated the risk remains low for those visiting Big White Mountain, and follow health guidelines.

“It is safe to go to Big White when you stick to your immediate household bubble and avoid socializing and gathering,” stated IH.

IH will continue to closely monitor the cluster, adding it’s important visitors and staff continue to follow precautions, and minimize spread.

“This ski season, stick to your local ski hill with members of your household,” said IH medical health officer, Dr. Silvina Mema.

Testing will continue throughout the community. Individuals can book a COVID-19 test online, or by phone at 1-877-740-7747.

IH is expected to provide another update on this outbreak Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Earlier today, Big White Ski Resort announced they are cancelling accommodation bookings for non-locals until February.

