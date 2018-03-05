Det-Sgt Hank Idsinga is seen walking back to a Police Command Vehicle after briefing the media at a Toronto property where alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur worked, Thursday, February 8, 2018. Toronto police have scheduled a news conference for 10:30 a.m. today to provide an update on their investigation into alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Seventh set of remains linked to alleged Toronto serial killer Bruce McArthur

Toronto police have scheduled a news conference for 10:30 a.m. today to provide an update on their investigation into alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur

Investigators in Toronto have recovered a seventh set of remains linked to alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur, a police source said Monday.

McArthur, a 66-year-old self-employed landscaper, has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of six men who had disappeared from or had ties to Toronto’s gay village.

The source said the new unidentified remains were found in a planter at the same Toronto property where six other sets were found, also in large planters.

Related: Alleged Toronto serial killer buried dismembered victims’ remains in planter boxes: Cops

The source spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to release information ahead of a news conference set for 10:30 a.m. Monday.

McArthur was arrested in January and charged with the murders of Andrew Kinsman and Selim Esen, who went missing from Toronto’s gay village in 2017.

Later that month, police laid three more first-degree murder charges against McArthur related to the disappearances of Majeed Kayhan and Soroush Mahmudi, as well as the presumed death of Dean Lisowick, who had never been reported missing.

Related: Toronto police recover remains of six people in alleged serial killer probe

McArthur was further charged in the death of Skandaraj Navaratnam late last month.

So far, police have only identified three of the sets of remains recovered — those of Kinsman, 49, Mahmudi, 50, and Navaratnam, 40.

The case launched a sprawling investigation.

Investigators have searched multiple properties in the Toronto area, including excavating the backyard at the home where the seven sets of remains were found.

Related: Suspected serial killer targeting Toronto gay community facing more murder charges

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dozens decry Indigenous injustice outside Penticton’s court
Next story
Self-driving ‘sailbot’ returns to Vancouver after being lost at sea

Just Posted

Reel Reviews: Boring heroes and comedic kidnappings

We say, “One of these films is worth seeing.”

Injured person airlifted to hospital in Kelowna

One person taken to KGH after suffering an injury tobogganing in Joe Rich area

Symphony dabbles in the work of a prodigy

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents Prodigy, March 9-11, as part of the Masterworks Series

Artists run with the ball at Headbones

Headbones Gallery’s exhibition runs March 11 to April 22

Vipers upend Silverbacks for 2-0 lead

Vernon takes care of Salmon Arm 6-4 Saturday at Kal Tire Place

A weekend of minor hockey action kicks off at the Shaw Centre

Salmon Arm Minor Hockey hosts bantam rec tournament

Trump tweets that steel, aluminum tariffs stay unless there’s a new NAFTA deal

Trump’s announcement that he will impose stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminum has upended political alliances on Capitol Hill.

Self-driving ‘sailbot’ returns to Vancouver after being lost at sea

The self-navigating “sailbot” was rescued off the coast of Florida in December

‘Shape of Water’ Oscars wins called a ‘watershed moment’ for Canadian film

“The Shape of Water“’s Oscar wins on Sunday highlighted Canadian talent

Seventh set of remains linked to alleged Toronto serial killer Bruce McArthur

Toronto police have scheduled a news conference for 10:30 a.m. today to provide an update on their investigation into alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur

A blanket of snow means safe grapes for new season: Okanagan vintner

Heavy snowfall this year meant protection from frost, according to Poplar Grove’s Tony Holler

Acclaimed British rockers roll through Okanagan

Wishbone Ash is slated to rock the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Sept. 26

Canadian who admitted to plotting terrorist attacks asks for ‘second chance’

Police say he was part of a plot by Islamic State sympathizers to attack New York City

Okanagan students joining March For Our Lives

Penticton students fundraising to join U.S. Gun reform march

Most Read