Several all-candidates meetings in store for Sicamous residents

Sicamous voters will have several opportunities to hear from mayoral and council candidates prior to the Oct. 15 election. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young photo)

Sicamous residents will have several opportunities to hear from candidates looking for their vote on Oct. 15.

The Sicamous Chamber of Commerce is organizing multiple all-candidates meetings where people can meet and/or hear from the 12 people running for council and the five running for mayor. A separate meeting is being held for the four candidates running to represent Electoral Area E on the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) board of directors.

The chamber has an all-candidates meet and greet planned for 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Sicamous Seniors Centre on Monday, Sept. 26. This is for residents to meet and hear from Sicamous mayoral candidates Colleen Anderson, Brenda Dalzell, Larry Emery, Terry Rysz and Mike Sheehan, and council candidates Ryan Airey, Ian Baillie, Matt Baumgartner, Pam Beech, John Braun, Tammy Brown, Gord Bushell, James Deugau, Bob Evans, John E. Flynn, Malcolm Makayev and Siobhan Rich.

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, the chamber hosts an all-candidates forum for CSRD Electoral Area E candidates Leslie Johnson, Dan Letendre, Rhona Martin and Natalie G. Sorkilmo. This meeting will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Malakwa Community Learning Centre at 3994 Malakwa Road.

The first of the chamber’s mayoral candidates forums are scheduled for 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Sicamous Seniors Centre on Thursday, Sept. 29. This forum will give residents an opportunity to hear from the mayoral candidates and their platforms. The first forum for council candidates is scheduled for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the same day and in the same location.

A second meeting is scheduled for CSRD Electoral E candidates from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Swansea Point Fire Hall on Monday, Oct. 3.

A second all-candidates meeting for campaigning councillors is scheduled for 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Sicamous Seniors Centre on Tuesday, Oct. 4. This will be followed by a mayor’s debate, scheduled from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Questions for all of the forums will be accepted until 7 p.m. on Sept. 26. Boxes for question submission can be found at the Sicamous Visitor Centre. Questions can also be sent to sheila@sicamouschamber.bc.ca.

Read more: Columbia Shuswap Regional District welcomes new administrator

Read more: Salmon Arm, Vernon transit workers’ job action won’t affect riders, for now

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon ArmBC Election 2022Sicamous