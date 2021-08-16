The “beach” area at Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park. (Black Press Media file photo)

The “beach” area at Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park. (Black Press Media file photo)

Several Central Okanagan regional parks closed due to Mount Law wildfire

The regional district is asking residents to stay out of the parks for safety

Several regional parks within the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) are closed until further due to the Mount Law wildfire.

RDCO communications officer Bruce Smith said people are asked to stay away from these parks for the time being to keep them safe.

“If necessary, this will also allow structure and BC Wildfire crews to safely do their work,” he said in a statement.

“We never want to close our parks, but in this case keeping everyone safe and not straining our first fire responder resources is more important.”

The following regional parks will be closed to visitors until it is safe to reopen them:

  • Trepanier Creek Greenway Regional Park
  • Coldham Regional Park
  • Glen Canyon Regional Park
  • Goats Peak Regional Park
  • Gellatly Heritage Regional Park
  • Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park

No other RDCO park is affected by these closures. For more information on which parks are open, visit the regional district’s website.

