Several COVID-19 linked deaths at senior care homes in Interior Health region

In the last three days in the Interior Health region there are 768 COVID-19 cases

With 768 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Interior Health since Aug. 20, the health authority is also reporting several deaths connected to outbreaks at senior care facilities.

Two Kelowna care homes have seen deaths associated with recent outbreaks.

David Lloyd Jones long-term care in Kelowna has 49 cases, with 38 residents and 11 staff infected and with three deaths connected to the outbreak.

Also in Kelowna, Cottonwoods Care Centre long-term care has 27 cases, with 16 residents and 10 staff and three deaths connected to the outbreak.

In West Kelowna, Brookhaven Care Centre has 30 cases of COVID-19, with 10 residents and 20 staff and two deaths connected to the outbreak.

Nicola Meadows assisted living/independent living in Merritt has seven cases, with four residents and three staff, and one death connected to the outbreak.

In Nelson, Jubilee Manor has five cases of COVID-19, with two residents and three staff and two deaths connected to the outbreak.

Other outbreaks in the regions are as follows:

Kootenay Street Village in Cranbrook has three cases: one resident and two staff

Hawthorn Park assisted/independent living in Kelowna has five cases: one resident and four staff

Village at Mill Creek assisted living/independent living in Kelowna has three cases: two residents and one staff

Hardy View Lodge long-term care in Grand Forks has two cases: one resident and one staff.

Sun Pointe Village assisted living/independent living in Kelowna has three resident cases.

There are 43 people currently in hospitals in the Interior Health region, with 28 in critical care.

In the last three days, there have been 1,711 new COVID-19 cases recorded in B.C. – a majority from Interior Health. A further 16 people have also died in connection to the respiratory illness.

In the health authority, there are 1,930 active COVID-19 cases.

There were three COVID-19 exposures on flights leaving from Kelowna on Aug. 18. All flights were Air Canada or Air Canada Jazz, heading to either Calgary or Vancouver.

There are currently no active public exposures in the Interior Health region.

