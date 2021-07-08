Several fires burning in the Shuswap on the morning of July 8, with lightning suspected to have sparked some overnight July 7/July 8. (Wildfire BC image)

Several new ‘spot-sized’ fires sparked overnight in Shuswap

Largest, at 0.25 hectares, east of Blind Bay and White Lake at Cedar Creek

Lightning may have been the culprit, with new fires sparked overnight on July 7/July 8 in the Shuswap.

Along with a lightning-caused fire at Canoe Creek that was essentially out but being monitored Thursday morning, July 8, BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) crews were also at a new 0.25-hectare fire at Cedar Creek, east of White Lake and Blind Bay.

Fire information officer for BC Wildfire, Taylor Shantz, said Thursday morning that no further information had yet been provided by fire crews at White Lake.

A new ‘spot-sized’ fire was also discovered at Cinnemousin Narrows, northwest of Sicamous overnight. The BC Wildfire Service terms fires estimated at 0.01 hectares (or 0.025 acres) as spot-sized.

At Adams Lake, two wildfires are burning. A spot-sized fire south of Squaam Bay was discovered July 7.

Further to the north, on July 6 a 0.01-hectare fire was discovered at Spillman Creek in Adams Lake Marine Provincial Park at the Spillman Beach site.

Shantz said Thursday morning that the Spillman Creek fire was being monitored by BC Wildfire as well as industry partners.

Further to the west, a fire sprung up four miles (6.4 km) east of Pritchard overnight. It too, is listed as spot-sized.

The causes of the new fires have not been determined yet. Shantz said updates may be available on all the fires in the region by early afternoon July 8.

