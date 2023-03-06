Several police vehicles and ambulances converge on incident in Salmon Arm

RCMP and paramedics could be seen in lane near Starbucks drive-thru

Police vehicles and ambulance respond to an incident near Welcome to Strong Storage sign behind SureStay Plus hotel and in alleyway near Starbucks drive-thru in Salmon Arm about 4:45 p.m. on Monday, March 6. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Several police vehicles and ambulances responded to an incident down the lane between the waterslides and Starbucks in Salmon Arm about 4:45 p.m. on Monday, March 6.

At the end of the lane at the back of the SureStay Plus hotel and in front of the Welcome to Strong Storage sign, a vehicle could be seen with its front end curled around a cement post.

Police and ambulance vehicles were also seen parked near the casino across the highway.

One passerby said they saw police arrest an individual in a vehicle across the Trans-Canada Highway just after the emergency vehicles arrived.

No word yet from police regarding the number of people requiring medical assistance nor the circumstances of the vehicle crash.

More information as it becomes available.

Read more: Fun and top-three finishes mark Teck BC Championships for Larch Hills Nordics

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon Arm