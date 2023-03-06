Police vehicles and ambulance respond to an incident near Welcome to Strong Storage sign behind SureStay Plus hotel and in alleyway near Starbucks drive-thru in Salmon Arm about 4:45 p.m. on Monday, March 6. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Police vehicles and ambulance respond to an incident near Welcome to Strong Storage sign behind SureStay Plus hotel and in alleyway near Starbucks drive-thru in Salmon Arm about 4:45 p.m. on Monday, March 6. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Several police vehicles and ambulances converge on incident in Salmon Arm

RCMP and paramedics could be seen in lane near Starbucks drive-thru

Several police vehicles and ambulances responded to an incident down the lane between the waterslides and Starbucks in Salmon Arm about 4:45 p.m. on Monday, March 6.

At the end of the lane at the back of the SureStay Plus hotel and in front of the Welcome to Strong Storage sign, a vehicle could be seen with its front end curled around a cement post.

Police and ambulance vehicles were also seen parked near the casino across the highway.

One passerby said they saw police arrest an individual in a vehicle across the Trans-Canada Highway just after the emergency vehicles arrived.

No word yet from police regarding the number of people requiring medical assistance nor the circumstances of the vehicle crash.

More information as it becomes available.

Read more: Fun and top-three finishes mark Teck BC Championships for Larch Hills Nordics


martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon Arm

 

A police vehicle can be seen near the drive-thru at Starbucks in Salmon Arm about 5 p.m. on Monday, March 6. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

A police vehicle can be seen near the drive-thru at Starbucks in Salmon Arm about 5 p.m. on Monday, March 6. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
B.C. tables bill against non-consensual sharing of intimate images
Next story
Kelowna crews extinguish vehicle fire on Highland Drive, Kelowna

Just Posted

Police vehicles and ambulance respond to an incident near Welcome to Strong Storage sign behind SureStay Plus hotel and in alleyway near Starbucks drive-thru in Salmon Arm about 4:45 p.m. on Monday, March 6. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Several police vehicles and ambulances converge on incident in Salmon Arm

Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail partners announced March 6, 2023, that they will be receiving a $500,000 B.C. Active Transportation Infrastructure grant that will go towards construction of a section of the trail near Armstrong. (CSRD photo)
Grant supports section of Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail near Armstrong

Larch Hills placed 3rd overall for the team aggregate trophy for the 2022/23 season. (Brad Calkins photo)
Fun and top-three finishes mark Teck BC Championships for Larch Hills Nordics

Okanagan girls wrap up B.C. basketball tourney