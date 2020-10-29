Several police vehicles seen at Sagmoen farm in Shuswap Thursday night

RCMP at Silver Creek property where the remains of an 18-year-old Vernon woman were found in 2017

On Nov. 8, 2017 as the search was called off, white tents and black privacy fencing were no longer visible at the Sagmoen farm in Silver Creek and fewer police vehicles were present. (File photo)

Several police vehicles could be seen in Silver Creek on Salmon River Road, on and around the Sagmoen farm on Thursday evening, Oct. 29.

Between five and 10 police cars were seen in the 2200 block of Salmon River Road from about 6 p.m. to at least 11 p.m., according to witnesses who wished to remain anonymous.

Officers could also be seen using lights, apparently to search one of the barns or outbuildings on the property.

No statement has been issued yet by police regarding their presence at the farm.

On Oct. 21, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP issued a warning that anyone involved in the sex trade not respond to any requests for their services or engage in any activity in the Salmon River Road area.

Curtis Sagmoen, 39, who has been residing at the farm on Salmon River Road, is under a probation order that states he must not have any contact in any way with any sex trade worker, escort, or person offering paid dating or companion services.

Sagmoen has been convicted of assaulting and threatening sex trade workers on or near the Salmon River Road property.

Police released a photo of Sagmoen on Oct. 21 along with the warning, stating the photo was “in the interest of safety.”

The police activity may be sadly reminiscent to neighbours of three years ago in October, when police descended upon the farm. It was then they found the remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux from Vernon. No charges have been laid in connection with her death.

The search of the property in 2017 began on Oct. 19, with police vehicles, large command units, white tents, black privacy fencing and many forensic investigators combing through different areas of the property, digging and sifting through dirt. One day police in scuba diving gear could be seen in and around Silver Creek, which runs through the 24-acre property.

The search wrapped up on Nov. 9, 2017.

Further details on the Oct. 29 police presence will be provided as they become available.

