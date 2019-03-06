Several snowy days forecasted for the Shuswap

Environment Canada shows more snow on the way for the Shuswap, with a warming trend settling in on the weekend. (File Photo)

While the weekend brought with it some sunny spring vibes for the Shuswap region, Environment Canada is signalling the potential for a snowy week ahead.

Wednesday, March 6 shows temperatures ranging from -4 C to 1 C, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries descending upon Salmon Arm and Sicamous.

The forecast remains much the same for Thursday Friday, dipping to a low of -5 C with snow forecast for both days.

The weekend may bring with it a sunny reprieve as spring draws closer, with Saturday forecast for 3 C and mostly sunny, and the high spiking to 8 C with clear, sunny skies on Sunday.

Don’t forget that Daylight Savings Time changes on Sunday, March 10, springing the clocks forward an hour.

