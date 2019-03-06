Environment Canada shows more snow on the way for the Shuswap, with a warming trend settling in on the weekend. (File Photo)

Several snowy days forecasted for the Shuswap

Environment Canada shows potential for a sunny weekend

While the weekend brought with it some sunny spring vibes for the Shuswap region, Environment Canada is signalling the potential for a snowy week ahead.

Wednesday, March 6 shows temperatures ranging from -4 C to 1 C, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries descending upon Salmon Arm and Sicamous.

Read More: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Snow is expected to return

The forecast remains much the same for Thursday Friday, dipping to a low of -5 C with snow forecast for both days.

The weekend may bring with it a sunny reprieve as spring draws closer, with Saturday forecast for 3 C and mostly sunny, and the high spiking to 8 C with clear, sunny skies on Sunday.

Read More: Weather Channel app accused of selling users’ data

Don’t forget that Daylight Savings Time changes on Sunday, March 10, springing the clocks forward an hour.

 

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Environment Canada is forecasting snow in the Shuswap region from Wednesday, March 6 to Friday, March 8. (Environment Canada)

Previous story
Chimney fire scares Okanagan homeowner

Just Posted

Province approves first of five Salmon Arm cannabis stores

Green Canoe Cannabis location to open near Canoe Village Market

Several snowy days forecasted for the Shuswap

Environment Canada shows potential for a sunny weekend

Women call for gender parity on International Women’s Day

SAFE Society to host event to celebrate women on Friday, March 8

Smoke takes toll on summer visitor numbers

Mobile Visitor Centre touted as great boost for exposing tourists to local amenities

Stolen giant hamburger returned with side of shame

Misunderstanding leads to removal of sizable ornamental sandwich

Keremeos man chooses death with dignified party – music, whiskey and cigars included

Dan Laramie died March 2 with medical assistance after an amazing “farewell to this life” party

Chimney fire scares Okanagan homeowner

Fire crews respond and confirm it was a chimney fire

Obama urges B.C. crowd to take action on climate change

Former president Barack Obama spoke to 3,000 British Columbians in his third stop on a cross-Canada tour

Seniors with unrentable homes in Belcarra, B.C., face huge speculation tax bills

Mayor says Finance Minister Carole James has rejected his community’s attempts to be exempt

Prince George among cities with worst air quality worldwide in 2018: report

Greenpeace released report about air pollution recorded in B.C. Interior last year

Therapy dog retires from B.C. university

Mac and his handler pioneered using dogs for therapy in a university setting 13 years ago

Kamloops 7-Eleven robbed at knife point

Kamloops RCMP are looking for publics help locating suspect

B.C. cat’s leg amputated after being shot with pellet gun

SPCA seeks help with medical costs after Vancouver Island incident

Through Black Spruce, film adaptation of Giller Prize-winning novel, to play the Classic

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

Most Read