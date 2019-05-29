Coquihalla Highway near the Zopkios rest area on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. (Drive BC photo)

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

Heavy downpour, strong winds and hail expected between Merritt and Hope

Severe thunderstorms are forecast to make their way across the Coquihalla Highway Wednesday afternoon, prompting a warning from Environment Canada.

The national weather agency said that a heavy downpour was expected to begin at 3 p.m.

Just after 3:45 p.m., the weather office upgraded the forecast to severe, warning commuters that strong winds, small hail and heavy rain were possible along the highway that connects Merritt and Hope.

According to forecasts, the storm is moving northwest, crossing the highway before heading towards Lillooet.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
