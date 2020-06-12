A storm lit up the skies in Abbotsford and the Fraser Valley on Saturday. (Photo by: Jaimie Grafstrom)

Severe thunderstorm watch for Okanagan-Shuswap

Residents living in the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen are to prepare for severe weather

Another thunderstorm is forecast for the entire Okanagan Valley, Shuswap and Similkameen on Friday.

Environment Canada is anticipating strong winds, hail and heavy rain.

Between 5 to 10 mm of rain is expected with winds gusting up to 20 km an hour by Friday afternoon.

Residents are warned to prepare for severe weather later in the day and to watch for lightning.

Those living in the South Okanagan are reporting lightning strikes in the area.

Check out the video below from Thursday night’s storm in Penticton.

Environment Canada weather

