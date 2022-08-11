Thunderstorms could hit the Okanagan. (Pixabay)

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for the Okanagan, Shuswap

Potential storm is capable of producing strong wind gusts and rain

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for a large part of B.C. on Thursday afternoon, including the North, Central and South Okanagan, as well as the Shuswap.

Environment Canada posted a special weather alert on Aug. 11, warning residents about the potential for storms that could produce strong wind gusts and rain.

The watch is in effect for the Vernon, Kelowna, Penticton, as well as the Kootenays, Kamloops and Prince George, among others.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms,” the federal department wrote.

If there is heavy rainfall in the region it could cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, they added. Friday is also expected to have showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm, said Environment Canada.

Intense lightning hit parts of the Okanagan on Wednesday night, which was followed by heavy rain.

Along with the potential of thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday, temperatures in Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton are expected to reach of high of 33 C.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

Environment Canada’s alert comes less than 24 hours after the Keremeos Creek wildfire prompted a smoky skies bulletin for the South Okanagan.

READ MORE: Some Keremeos Creek fire evacuation orders and alerts rescinded

