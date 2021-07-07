Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Shuswap region

Pea to nickel-sized hail and 70 km/h winds could occur

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Shuswap region.

At around 11 a.m. on July 7, Environment Canada stated conditions are favourable for the development of intense thunderstorms.

The main threats Environment Canada forecasts for July 7, are pea to nickel-sized hail, five to 15 millimetres of heavy rain, and 70 km/h wind gusts.

The thunderstorm is forecasted to arrive mid-afternoon and last into the evening.

As always, Environment Canada remind the public to go indoors when they hear thunder as lightning kills and injures Canadians every year.

Read more: RCMP recover machine stolen from Salmon Arm Minor Baseball Association

Read more: Building an office at Salmon Arm fairgrounds a tricky task for organization

@roman_reports

zachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Environment Canada weather