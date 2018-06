Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for regions in B.C. ahead of weekend

Severe thunderstorms could be on the horizon for the Fraser Valley and Okanagan, according to Environment Canada.

The two regions, as well as Whistler and Similkameen, were put under a thunderstorm watch Friday.

Environment Canada said there are chances of heavy rain, strong wind gusts and intense lightning.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.