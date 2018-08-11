Severe thunderstorms rock the Shuswap, spark small brush fires

Powerful thunderstorms rocked the Shuswap Aug. 11, bringing heavy rains, pea-sized hail and lightning.

Environment Canada issued a warning for the area earlier today, stating areas from Enderby to Salmon Arm and Tappen would be hit by the storm.

Their storm warning advises that storm conditions could pick up again suddenly over the next two hours.

Severe #thunderstorm warning for North Okanagan & Shuswap regions. Communities along highway 97 from Enderby to Canoe, highway 1 from #SalmonArm to Tappen, & western sections of #Shuswap Lake. The storm will move through in the next 30 minutes.https://t.co/M3rvY6ZSrq#BCstorm — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) August 12, 2018

Powerful winds reportedly knocked branches and trees onto several powerlines in the area, and Salmon Arm fire crews responded to multiple brush fires shortly after the storm rolled through.

Environment Canada advises that changign weather conditions may affect driving on highways in the area and says drivers should be cautious if they are passing through the Shuswap.

@Jodi_Brak117

jodi.brak@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.