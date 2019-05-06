Sex assault preliminary hearing set for Hedley’s Jacob Hoggard

Two-day hearing confirmed for Canadian band’s frontman

An Ontario court has confirmed a two-day preliminary hearing will be held in July in the sex assault case of Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard.

Toronto police arrested Hoggard last summer and charged him with two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one count of sexual interference.

READ MORE: Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard charged with sexual assault

Police say the charges relate to three different incidents involving a girl under the age of 16 and a woman that allegedly took place in the Toronto area in 2016.

Hoggard has previously denied engaging in non-consensual sexual behaviour, but has said he acted in a way that objectifies women.

Allegations of sexual misconduct emerged before the charges were laid, which prompted Hedley to go on an indefinite hiatus.

During a brief hearing Monday, the court confirmed that the preliminary hearing is set for July 11 and 12.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Harry, Meghan ‘absolutely thrilled’ about birth of baby boy

Just Posted

Slamming doors punctuate riotous Shuswap Theatre offering

Lend Me a Tenor to kick off locally hosted Ozone Drama Festival

Most common dog names in the CSRD

South Shuswap and Ranchero residents invited to share photos of their dog, win a prize

Sunshine expected for much of the Okanagan this week

Environment Canada is predicting clear skies and warm temperatures this week.

Fight night: Salmon Arm boxers punch it up for a good cause

Bulldogs Fitness and Boxing Centre hosts 3rd Annual Hit 2 Fit fundraiser

Warm week ahead in Okanagan

Nothing but sun in forecast, except for possible showers late Monday, and highs will reach 28 C

Harry, Meghan ‘absolutely thrilled’ about birth of baby boy

The infant will be seventh in line to the British throne

Preparing for pool season the right way

The City of Kelowna reminds residents to drain and prepare pools properly

Three killed, one survives after plane crash near Smithers

Former Hudson Bay Mountain Resort CEO Lorne Borgal was among the victims

VIDEO: Building partially collapses under raging fire in downtown Victoria

City issues air quality advisory as fire crews take defensive approach

World of Dance Live Tour to stop in Kelowna

The hit series will stop in Kelowna Oct. 7

Apartment fire in Kelowna caused by air conditioner

There were several items up against the air conditioner

‘Not your mom, not your milk’: VegFest speaker talks dairy industry

Vegan activist Gillian Walters is one of the presenters who will speak at VegFest on May 26

Experts hunt for reason why 41 died in Moscow plane fire

The plane, an Aeroflot SSJ100, was carrying 78 people, including five crew members

Rock band camp fosters next generation of Kelowna musicians

Rockin’ in the Sun Bandcamp fosters kids’ creativity

Most Read