Kelowna Courthouse. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)

Sex offender sentenced to 2.5 years for luring a child and sexual interference in Vernon

Douglas Aiechele was sentenced in Kelowna courts on Jan. 10

A Okanagan man guilty of luring a child and sexual interference was sentenced to 30 months in prison on Jan. 10 by a Kelowna judge.

The accused, 50-year-old Douglas Aiechele, also faced charges of possessing child pornography and sexual touching. All stemmed from incidents in Vernon.

Aiechele was only convicted for the first two charges.

Kelowna’s Justice Betton sentenced Aiechele to 30 months in prison for sexual interference and 12 months, to be served concurrently, for the conviction of luring.

Aiechele is subject to sexual offender prohibitions for 10 years and will be placed on the sex offender registry for 20 years.

