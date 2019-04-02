Kelsey Fiddler poses with her daughter Logan Humble Strong in this undated handout photo. Fiddler named her baby Logan Humble Strong after Logan Boulet, 21, who was killed in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. She says she wanted to honour the player who had signed an organ donation card on his birthday only a few weeks before he was killed. (Kelsey Fiddler/Contributed)

‘She just comforts us:’ Mother says baby named after Broncos player a gift

On June 4, Logan Humble Strong was born at the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert, Sask.

Kelsey Fiddler says every time she looks at her smiling baby’s face she feels stronger. It’s a gift, she says, from the Humboldt Broncos defenceman she named her daughter after.

Fiddler, who is from the Red Earth Cree Nation in Saskatchewan, was pregnant and travelling with her two sons on the clear afternoon last April when a semi-trailer shot into the path of a bus carrying the junior hockey team.

She was just a few metres away, stopped at the intersection and facing the truck driver, when the impact occurred.

“It feels like it was just yesterday. Sometimes I just don’t want to remember it because remembering the day, I literally start crying,” she said in an interview from Nipawin, Sask.

“That day, all I could do was pray.”

Fiddler says she tried to stay calm as first responders arrived at the crash site, but suddenly she was having contractions. She didn’t want to distract from rescue efforts or take up an ambulance, so she drove herself to the hospital in Nipawin.

The baby was healthy and the contractions stopped. At the hospital, Fiddler finally allowed herself to cry.

In the weeks that followed, as the baby kicked inside her, Fiddler often thought about the 16 people killed and 13 who were injured.

READ MORE: First responders reflect on Humboldt Broncos crash as one year anniversary nears

She learned how Logan Boulet, a 21-year-old defenceman, had signed an organ donation card on his birthday five weeks before he was killed.

His organs helped six people across Canada and nearly 100,000 Canadians who learned about the young player signed up to become donors.

“It was inspirational.”

The expecting mother reached out to Logan’s parents, Bernadine and Toby Boulet, and explained her connection to the crash. They gave her permission to name her soon-to-be-born baby in honour of their son.

On June 4, Logan Humble Strong was born at the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert, Sask.

“She is a handful already,” Fiddler said, laughing, explaining how Logan was quick to learn to crawl, walk and play with her older siblings.

“She’s healthy. She’s a real chubby girl and she’s cute.”

The year since the crash has been difficult for Fiddler.

She said she still thinks about the scene and gets panic attacks, but has to be brave for her two sons, who were in the car and witnessed the collision.

It is nine-month-old Logan who gives the family strength.

“She’s our pride and joy. She just comforts us in every way.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. woman nets PETA award for pulling Burger King cup off skunk’s head
Next story
Environmental audit urges feds to shore up monitoring of mining waste

Just Posted

Update: BC Wildfire Service contains both Chase fires

It is believed both fires, which burned land southeast of Niskonlith Lake, were human caused

BC Wildfire: Two new fires sparked in Kamloops Fire Centre

Both fires are 0.01 hectares in size, with one northeast of Merritt and the other near Monte Lake

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Here comes the rain again — but first, some sun

Environment Canada is forecasting a sunny day

Promised Parkinson’s surgery sparks hope for Salmon Arm woman

Lobbying leads to provincial commitment to substantially reduce waitlist for Deep Brain Surgery

Sicamous RCMP locate man ordered to stay out of town

RCMP report: 53-year-old man arrested for breaching his probation

Cabinet members openly debate Jody Wilson-Raybould’s future in Liberal caucus

Ontario’s Liberal MPs are due to have a mid-day meeting to discuss the issue

Western Canada’s largest tulip fest opens with hyacinths and daffodils

Annual Chilliwack Tulip Festival draws in tens of thousands of visitors, keen to enjoy displays

Man killed in Vancouver’s third pedestrian collision this week

This is the fourth pedestrian death in Vancouver so far this year

Kelowna’s first zero waste grocery store has successful first day

Farm Bound Zero Waste opened its location in Kelowna April 1

B.C. woman nets PETA award for pulling Burger King cup off skunk’s head

Video of Mission’s Tanya Krasuin helping an animal in distress went viral

B.C. man proposes charter bus service fueled by french fry oil

The eco-friendly buses would connect Edmonton to Vancouver via Highway 3, if approved

Food stolen in cabin break and enter near Sicamous

Nothing but the food in the cupboards and freezer of the unoccupied cabin was taken

Man arrested after suspicious fire prompts evacuation at Vancouver college

Vancouver police say the man in his 20s was eventually arrested by transit police in Surrey

Kids rescue elderly woman who fell, was left lying outside home for 10 hours

Children in Nanaimo respond to cries of injured elderly woman who’d spent the night in her doorway

Most Read