Sheds, trailer destroyed in Okanagan fire

Two sheds and a fifth wheel go up in smoke Sunday morning in Spallumcheen; fire not suspicious

Two sheds and a fifth-wheel-style trailer were destroyed in a Sunday morning fire in Spallumcheen.

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department received the call from occupants of the home on Schubert Road, north of Gulch Road, shortly before 8:30 a.m.

“It was fully involved when we arrived,” said Fire Chief Ian Cummings. “The flames were starting to get into the trees.”

A total of 15 members used five apparatus to extinguish the flames and prevent the fire from spreading further into the woods and to the home.

READ ALSO: Armstrong house fire causes significant damage

“We were able to knock the fire down quickly,” said Cumming. “The major concern was it going up into the trees. There was a lot of heat. A couple of vehicles were damaged and the house was starting to steam up. Everyone got out safely.”

The fire is not believed to be suspicious.


