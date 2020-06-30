Three bighorn sheep interrupted traffic on Butt Road in West Kelowna on Tuesday, June 30. (West Kelowna RCMP photo)

Sheep gone wild: Herd of bighorns block highway traffic in West Kelowna

A herd of three bighorn sheep decided to merge with traffic on Highway 97 near Butt Road, Tuesday morning

West Kelowna RCMP was called out to an unusual traffic disturbance on the morning of Tuesday, June 30.

“What has 12 legs and no traffic sense? A herd of three bighorn sheep,” reads the RCMP release.

Around 11 a.m., RCMP received reports of the three bighorns, who decided to merge with traffic on Highway 97 near Butt Road.

“A marked police vehicle stayed behind the group and slowed traffic down until they could be convinced to safely exit the roadway and head back into the hills,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

