Randy Folk. Spotlight file photo

Sheriff escorts former Princeton businessman from courtroom

Randy Folk pleads not guilty to charges including assaulting a peace officer with a weapon

A former Princeton businessman was escorted out of circuit court Thursday, Oct. 13, by a sheriff, before coming back to plead not guilty to several charges.

Randy Folk is charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, two counts of assaulting a peace officer, and one count of escaping lawful custody or being unlawfully at large.

Folk’s matter was called before the accused conferred with his attorney, Michael Patterson, who was to appear for his client via telephone.

He initially told Judge Shannon Keyes he didn’t remember his lawyer’s name and said he wanted to plead not guilty.

He also stated he wants to charge the RCMP officers involved in his arrest, saying “they threw me on the ground.”

Keyes responded that Folk must speak with Patterson, adding: “We don’t do charges in the courtroom…Your story is very interesting but it’s one that we would have to deal with at a different hearing.”

After Keyes was interrupted several times she said: “Sir, you don’t seem to be listening. Talk to Mr. Patterson and then we will decide what to do next…Just go home.”

The sheriff then walked Folk out of the courtroom.

Later during the sitting Folk reappeared, while Patterson was on speakerphone, and the not guilty plea was entered.

A two-day trial will be scheduled.

Folk, who owned Krankin Vintage Restoration on Bridge Street, was taken into custody over the B.C. Holiday weekend.

Related: Princeton man charged with assaulting a Mountie claims he will sue RCMP

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Official vote tally confirms win for Martin in Rural Sicamous-Malakwa
Next story
Pediatric group releases guidelines for detecting anxiety in kids and youth

Just Posted

This wine glass of algae dipped from Shuswap Lake was taken in Sunnybrae, about 40 feet from shore, on Aug. 22, 2022. (Linda Franklin photo)
Ministry asked to ‘act quickly’ to restore Shuswap Lake health after algal blooms

Carol Todd holds a photograph of her late daughter Amanda Todd signed by U.S. singer Demi Lovato with the words "Stay Strong" in Port Coquitlam, B.C., on Sunday October 5, 2013. The Dutch man accused of extorting and harassing British Columbia teenager Amanda Todd more than a decade ago has pleaded not guilty to five criminal charges. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Okanagan Symphony strikes a chord on subject of suicide

Longtime Columbia Shuswap Regional District director Rhona Martin received the majority of votes cast at the Malakwa Community Learning Centre on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (File photo)
Official vote tally confirms win for Martin in Rural Sicamous-Malakwa

Derek Favell, 39, will stand trial on second-degree murder in connection with the death of Ashley Simpson, who went missing from the Shuswap in 2016 when she was 32. (File photo)
Salmon Arm court orders man accused of killing Ashley Simpson to stand trial