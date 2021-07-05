Shipping containers used to create small business showcase in Sicamous

Bike rentals, food and drink, flowers and more are available at Bruhn Crossing

A new venture in Sicamous is crosses the line between business and community.

Bruhn Crossing Urban Market, located at 1214 Riverside Ave. near the Red Barn Arts Centre, was founded by Brenda Dalzell.

When she purchased the property two years ago, her vision was to create an outdoor, shipping container-build out-style market.

Small businesses are able to rent space in Dalzell’s containers at Bruhn Crossing. Dalzell is also looking for pop-up vendors and musicians to join Bruhn Crossing this year.

Dalzell said it created a buzz when she put the first container in, which is being used by Hooked Bike Rentals.

Two more businesses are already set to occupy the next container.

One half will be home to the Iron Siren Tattoo Parlor, and the other half will be home to Surf Sicamous, a wake surfing school.

Currently on site for customer’s refreshment are Johnny’s Ice Cream Parlor and Snacktastic Home Style Eats.

Also featured at Bruhn Crossing will be Bulldogs Fitness & Boxing Centre and Heart and Soil Flower Farm and Design.

Dalzell herself is an interior designer by trade.

The office for her business, BJ Design Interiors, is located in the building at the back of the property.

That building also houses another of Dalzell’s businesses, The Bridge, which is a co-share workspace.

Dalzell said some vendors will be open all day, but she’s focused on creating an evening market since many Sicamous tourists spend their days on the water.

“Evenings are going to be prime time under the lights and the cool shade of the trees,” said Dalzell.

She said it’s very positive that COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and said people are so excited to get out and do things again.

“This lot is about creating a culture, a vibe, an activity,” said Dalzell.

